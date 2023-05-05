NI weather: Sunshine and showers expected for coronation weekend

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday May 6, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

People are already camping out in London to get a glimpse of King Charles while, in Northern Ireland, the coronation will be shown on big screens. — © Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Thousands of people in Northern Ireland will be gathering around large outdoor screens showing King Charles’ coronation this weekend, but the Met Office has warned revellers to bring coats and umbrellas.

Saturday is forecasted to be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. However, rainfall is not expected to be as intense or as heavy as Friday’s downpours.

It will also feel humid on Saturday, with “mist and low cloud clearing, but perhaps only slowly from the east coast, then bright or sunny spells and a few sharp showers with light winds”.

On Sunday, NI is expected to see the driest and brightest weather in all of the UK, as the coronation Bank Holiday weekend continues.

However, it still will be rather cloudy with the odd shower followed by a dull and wet Monday, but will be drier and brighter later with westerly winds.

In London, a wet, cloudy day has been predicted for King Charles himself.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime."