NI weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for heavy rain and wind

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued in Northern Ireland. Photo: Stock image

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow weather warnings for wind and rain.

It has warned of power cuts and travel delays.

A warning for heavy rain will come into effect from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon and will end at midnight.

A Met Office spokesperson said the rain could be so heavy that 20-30 millimetres of water could accumulate in “just a few hours.”

He added that while the current warning is for rain, that strong winds could also be expected.

The Met Office has said to expect travel delays, with spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer. Buses and trains are also likely to be impacted. Temperatures will reach up to 9°.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind is to begin at 11am on Wednesday morning and ends at 8pm on the same evening.

The spokesperson said it would be “another unsettled day with a large area of low pressure bringing wet and windy weather across the UK.” He added that disruption was highly likely. “There’s a chance of - potentially - some short term disruption to power networks,” he said.

Winds could reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour along northern coasts, with gales in other areas reaching up to 50 miles per hour. The maximum temperature will be 8°.

The Met Office has said that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train services are likely to be impacted, with journeys taking longer.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves

North western winds will strengthen though late Wednesday morning into early afternoon and will gradually ease through Wednesday evening

All counties in Northern Ireland are to be affected by the warnings.

There is, however, some light at the end of the tunnel. The Met Office spokesperson said that as the week progresses, “things will calm down further.”

Temperatures will gradually build into the end of the week and into next week.

Saturday will bring dry and fine morning before becoming wet and windy by the afternoon. After Sunday, temperatures could reach highs of up to 18°.