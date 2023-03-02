Northern Ireland records driest February in 30 years: Met Office

Northern Ireland had the driest February for 30 years according to the Met Office (Ben Birchall/PA)

Northern Ireland had its driest February in 30 years, according to figures released by the Met Office.

There was just 31.3mm of rain fall for the month here – the lowest amount since February 1993.

County Down recorded the lowest rainfall for the month with just 18.3mm.

The lack of rain was accompanied by milder temperatures throughout February.

According to the Met Office, Northern Ireland recorded an average temperature for February of 6.6C, which is 2C above the 1991-2020 average.

The new figures present a stark comparison to February 2020, when Northern Ireland recorded its wettest on record.

Figures from the Met Office released at the time showed 222.7mm (8.8in) of rain fell in Northern Ireland throughout the month - over seven times the amount of 2023.

However, multiple storms contributed to the amount of rainfall during the month.

The dry weather comes as the weather group cast doubt on reports Northern Ireland could be bracing for another “Beast from the East” this month.

When asked about the risk of cold weather conditions hitting Northern Ireland in the near future, a Met Office spokesperson said: “From what we can see at this stage, it doesn’t look very likely.”

The next week is “looking dry and settled” but “could turn a bit colder from the north,” the Met Office confirmed.

It’s also set to be a dry weekend, as the Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland reads: “Settled weather looks set to continue.

"Most places staying dry with variable cloud and some bright or sunny spells coupled with light winds. Colder by Monday.”