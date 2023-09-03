Northern Ireland set for final burst of summer as hot spots revealed for week ahead

Northern Ireland is set for a final burst of summer as the Met Office predicts temperatures will climb as high as 25C in some areas.

September is set to deliver higher than average temperatures, with the mercury expected to be highest in areas like Newry and Londonderry during the week.

Monday’s low cloud and fog during the morning is expected to clear early on, followed by a dry day with long periods of sunshine and maximum temperatures of around 24C for most.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the early twenties during the first half of the week, with things to improve towards the end of the week with highs of 25C expected by Thursday.

The summery conditions can be tracked to a jet stream, which has been delivering largely unsettled spells of weather to the UK.

Brothers Nathan and Conor Lannon enjoy the sunshine at Botanic Gardens

There is also the influence of former tropical cyclone Franklin which is still moving into the north Atlantic and amplifying the build-up of high pressure.

Met Office meteorologist, Jonathan Vautrey, said: “The main driver towards the middle part of this week which will help temperatures climb further is the fact high pressure will just drift its way off toward the North Sea part of continental Europe.

“Meanwhile, low pressure is going to be remaining out in the Atlantic Ocean and it’s not going to push in. Between those two systems, because of the way the wind circulates around them, it means that we feed in a southerly wind flow that allows us to tap into the heat and the heat waves that have been building across parts of Europe.”

Mr Vautrey added: “The hot spots are likely to be just to the north of high ground, benefitting from what we call a Foehn effect on the downwind side”.

As a result, those to the north of the Mourne Mountains in the Newry area and north of the Sperrin Mountains, in Londonderry, will have the best chance of benefitting from the highest temperatures expected during the return to more summer-like conditions.

Mr Vautrey added that while there was potential for localised spots to reach highs of 25C over the coming week, a technical heatwave is unlikely to hit Northern Ireland.

A heatwave is declared at a particular site when they record three or more successive days exceeding the heatwave threshold temperature, for Northern Ireland this is 25 Celsius.

“This is because we have a greater chance of seeing cloud push through at times, some of which may linger along coastal regions during the day,” added Mr Vautrey.

Members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast

While not enough for a heatwave, the first week of September which marks the beginning of meteorological autumn, will still deliver higher than average temperatures across the board.

Mr Vautrey said: “It will still be a very warm spell. The usual average temperature for Northern Ireland at the start of September is 17 C. Many areas will see higher than this over the coming days, peaking in the low to mid-twenties in places.

“After a relatively disappointing August, for many I would say this is just delivering a little late dose of summer which will hopefully help a little bit, even if it is the week that the kids are returning to school and that many people will be working,” he added.

Mr Vautrey added that a slight downtrend at the end of the week next is expected.

While temperatures are expected to stay above average, there will be a reduction in the very hot temperatures that we will see this week.