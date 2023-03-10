Home > Weather Northern Ireland snow day: Your pictures Snow day in Tandragee (Lilly Camblin).Five-month-old Oliver’s first snow day. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Rebekah Halliday — © Rebekah HallidayJill Wallace Veitch's daughter Polly enjoying the snow in County Fermanagh. Friday, March 10, 2023. — © Jill Wallace Veitch/InstagramEnjoying the snow in Orangefield Park in east Belfast (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)Friday morning in the Crumlin area of Co. Antrim after heavy overnight snow. Pic: Stephen DavisonFriday morning in the Crumlin area of Co. Antrim after heavy overnight snow. Pic: Stephen DavisonLeo McLaughlin (Conor McLaughlin).Belfast TelegraphYesterday at 13:28Belfast Telegraph readers’ picturesTwo brothers on an adventure (Kerri-Anne Cullen),Eloise enjoying her first snow daySadie in her element acting out FrozenLeo McLaughlin reacts to being clunked round the head by a snowball from Mummy.First snow day by Sinéad O'HanlonSnow day in TandrageeDora enjoying the showFiadh Martin and her snowman. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Liam Martin — © Liam MartinFive-month-old Oliver’s first snow day. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Rebekah Halliday — © Rebekah HallidaySnow on the pond in Gilnahirk by David KnottOscar making the most of the Snow Day! Sent in by Tom McIlvennySaint Patrick's Church, Lisburn, sent in by Ricardo RickyThe hills of Craiganlet. Sent in by MJ JohnsonLeisure plex, Lisburn, sent in by Ricky RicardoBack and front of the house this morning. Moon on one side and rising sun on the other. Four Winds. Sent in by Lisa RocksBack and front of the house this morning. Moon on one side and rising sun on the other. Four Winds. Sent in by Lisa RocksSnow day in Tardree. Sent in by Lester DavidsonUpload your snow snaps right here: