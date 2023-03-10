Northern Ireland snow day: Your pictures

Snow day in Tandragee (Lilly Camblin).

Five-month-old Oliver’s first snow day. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Rebekah Halliday© Rebekah Halliday

Jill Wallace Veitch's daughter Polly enjoying the snow in County Fermanagh. Friday, March 10, 2023.© Jill Wallace Veitch/Instagram

Enjoying the snow in Orangefield Park in east Belfast (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Friday morning in the Crumlin area of Co. Antrim after heavy overnight snow. Pic: Stephen Davison

Leo McLaughlin (Conor McLaughlin).

Belfast Telegraph readers’ pictures

Two brothers on an adventure (Kerri-Anne Cullen),

Eloise enjoying her first snow day

Sadie in her element acting out Frozen

Leo McLaughlin reacts to being clunked round the head by a snowball from Mummy.

First snow day by Sinéad O'Hanlon

Snow day in Tandragee

Dora enjoying the show

Fiadh Martin and her snowman. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Liam Martin© Liam Martin

Five-month-old Oliver’s first snow day. Photo taken in Belfast and sent in by Rebekah Halliday© Rebekah Halliday

Snow on the pond in Gilnahirk by David Knott

Oscar making the most of the Snow Day! Sent in by Tom McIlvenny

Saint Patrick's Church, Lisburn, sent in by Ricardo Ricky

The hills of Craiganlet. Sent in by MJ Johnson

Leisure plex, Lisburn, sent in by Ricky Ricardo

Back and front of the house this morning. Moon on one side and rising sun on the other. Four Winds. Sent in by Lisa Rocks

Snow day in Tardree. Sent in by Lester Davidson

