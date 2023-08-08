Northern Ireland to bask in long-awaited warmer temperatures but thunder on way

Northern Ireland has seen a short burst of warm weather on Tuesday and it is expected to last the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

However, from the beginning of next week we will see more average temperatures for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees on Wednesday and 23 degrees on Thursday – the highest temperature this week.

“There will be a few bright spells in the north of the country at first [on Wednesday],” said Craig Snell, a senior Meterologist at the Met Office. “It will soon become cloudy with patchy light rain spreading north through the morning.”

For those hoping to visit the beach, Thursday is probably the best day this week to go, according to Mr Snell.

“On Thursday, Northern Ireland will remain largely cloudy but mainly dry with some sunny breaks developing come the afternoon,” he said.

The good weather will continue into the weekend Mr Snell said – but there will be a risk of some showers.

“Friday and Saturday will then feel fresher again with a mix of sunshine and showers,” he said.

The Met Office warned that parts of Northern Ireland may experience harsher weather over the weekend.

“Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery but in between there will be some good spells of sunshine, especially on Friday,” Mr Snell said.

However, the overall temperatures in Northern Ireland over the weekend remain high and it is forecast to reach between 20 and 22 degrees.

Unfortunately the warm weather spell will leave Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week as, like the rest of the UK, we are expected to see unsettled weather with showers - some of those being heavy and thundery.

The unsettled conditions are likely to continue through the middle of August, but we may see a reduction in showers.

For the rest of the month the Met Office expects temperatures across the country to remain around average for the time of year, perhaps slightly below if we see the predicted wet or windy conditions.