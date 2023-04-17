Northern Ireland to be hotter than parts of France this week, Met Office forecasts

A dachshund keeps his cool buried in the sand and sporting sunglasses — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Temperatures across Northern Ireland may reach highs close to 20C next week as high pressure is set to dominate, the Met Office has forecast.

Parts of the country are expected to be warmer than France, with highs of 18C in some areas.

Next week France is expected to see highs of 17C with lows of only 5C.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud explained we are going to have “a lucky week in Northern Ireland,” in terms of the weather.

“In Northern Ireland this week it will be dry and increasingly sunny, particularly away from east coast,” he said.

Mr Stroud said we should expect increasingly sunnier weather before the breeze picks up later in the week.

“This week is going to be dry, as high pressure dominates, there will be a fair amount of cloud but overall it will definitely be a brighter week in Northern Ireland this week,” he said.

The forecaster said today will be largely dry, including into the afternoon, but will become slightly more cloudy along the east coast with some showers approaching later.

It will also become warmer into the afternoon with sunny spells and the odd shower.

Monday will see a maximum temperature of around 17C with lows of 8C, the Met Office have also warned there will be high levels of pollen.

“Our current information suggests it will be a pleasant and warm day, I would expect to see highs of 17, possibly even 18, it will be very nice indeed,” Mr Stroud said.

Coming into Tuesday, high pressure remains.

“Tuesday is another good day, high amount of sun, but also some light winds to make it a but breezer, just an overall pleasant day,” he added.

Wednesday is expected to be a cooler day, with a chilly start and an increase in clouds across the country.

However, Wednesday is still expected to remain bright.

"Wednesday will see more variable cloud throughout the day with a chance of the odd shower.

“The temperature will drop a little on Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be too noticeable, I would expect to see highs of around 15 or 16C,” Mr Stroud said.

"It will begin turning a little less mild, and breezier as an easterly wind develops. Those similar conditions will persist into Thursday morning but the skies will clear up a bit moving into the afternoon.

Despite the windier conditions, the meteorologist expects the good weather to continue towards the end of the week.

“As you approach the end of the week and the weekend temperatures should remain high,” he added.

“Overall, this week we will see sunny showers with light winds, keeping the weather pleasant.”

The hot weather Northern Ireland will see this coming week is also expected in the Republic of Ireland, with Met Eireann saying parts of the country experiencing highs of 18C for the early part of the week.

By the middle of the week temperatures in the Republic will range from a mild 15C to 18C across Atlantic counties and the midlands, but will be somewhat cooler elsewhere as a result of the onshore winds.