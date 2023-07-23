Northern Ireland weather: Nursing home affected as flash flooding hits Tyrone and Fermanagh

Many roads are closed across Northern Ireland as a result of flooding. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Torrential rain has flooded several roads across Castlederg, County Tyrone. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Stones and debris covers roads in Castlederg as torrential rain wreaks havoc. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Outside Castlederg fire station flooded as a result of torrential rain. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Fire service place sand bags at a care home in Castlederg to prevent damage from floods. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

The cloud and rain will clear away southwards in Northern Ireland through Sunday morning, leaving drier and brighter conditions by midday, the Met Office has predicted.

The forecast follows heavy showers across NI on Saturday, with parts of Co Tyrone and Fermanagh experiencing particularly bad flooding.

Serious flooding also hit parts of Co Donegal.

The forecaster said that residents can expect “perhaps the odd shower” during Sunday afternoon, but otherwise it should be mainly dry, with maximum temperatures to reach 18 °C.

Sunny spells and largely dry weather is thought to come on Monday and Tuesday with just a few showers.

Further rain will arrive from the west on Wednesday though, giving another wet day.

On Saturday night, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to reports of severe flooding in Castlederg, with a local nursing home undergoing water damage.

A command and control room was set up in the area as a result.

The PSNI warned motorists to be wary of treacherous conditions in Castlederg with several roads impassable. Officers described it as a "fast-developing situation"

Lurganboy Road, Castlefinn Road and Cavan Road were all badly affected.

Police also advised drivers to seek alternative routes for their journeys in Fermanagh, due to bad flooding between the Main Street in Lack and the Edenamohill Road.

No weather warnings for rain have been put in place for Northern Ireland over the weekend, but in the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann issued a yellow warning for 13 counties.

It came into effect at about 6.30pm and continues through to 11am on Sunday.

The rain warning affects Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Donegal County Council said there had been "substantial flooding in a number of areas of the county, particularly Raphoe and the Finn Valley", and advised the public not to enter flood waters and avoid unnecessary journeys.

