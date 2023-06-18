Showers expected for NI this week after recent warm spell

Most of the country is blanketed with Met Office warnings for either rain or thunderstorms (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This week is to bring sunshine and showers following the recent heatwave in Northern Ireland.

Monday is expected to be bright with sunny spells and a few passing showers.

However, some of these showers could be heavy with thunder.

This follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Sunday.

It issued a yellow alert for all counties apart from Co Down, which ended at 9pm.

The maximum temperature for the start of the week is expected to be 23C.

The outlook for Tuesday through to Thursday is fairly similar.

Sunny spells are expected, with a potential for afternoon showers to develop.

It’s predicted that some of these will be heavy and thundery.

Into Thursday, and the Met Office has predicted a dry day with bright or sunny spells.

It forecasts that temperatures will be warm, similar to last week with no rain predicted.

It comes as experts have predicted that heatwaves in Northern Ireland may become the new normal.

More heatwaves — which are defined as three consecutive days of temperatures over 25C — are expected, but they could come at a cost.

While the weekend brought rain for most of the country, experts have said there will be much less of it as the years go on during the summer months.