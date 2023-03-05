Snow showers expected across Northern Ireland this week, Met Office confirms

Parts of Northern Ireland will be affected by snow showers this week. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images. — © Getty Images

The Met Office has confirmed snow showers will affect some parts of Northern Ireland this week – but some areas may get lucky and avoid the frost.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued in parts of Scotland and England until Tuesday night.

The Met Office has warned five to 10cm of snow could accumulate over northern Scotland this week, with icy conditions likely to cause travel disruption.

The Met Office said: “The area of high pressure that has brought recent benign conditions will move away to the west at the start of next week, allowing a northerly airflow to sweep across the UK.

"The introduction of an arctic maritime air mass will bring snow showers to Scotland, Northern Ireland and along the east coast of England from Monday.”

Greg Dewhurst, a senior operational meteorologist, believes Northern Ireland will be spared most of the bad weather, however, the country will experience some snow showers during the beginning of the week.

“Colder air from the Arctic will move across Northern Ireland from Monday and bring a mixture of sunny spells and snow showers,” he explained.

“Snow showers will move in from the north, so some southern parts of Northern Ireland may miss them altogether.”

Northern Ireland is braced for snow and hail showers tonight, however, Mr Dewhurst believed we won’t experience the same level of snowfall that was expected in Scotland.

“Snow showers will continue in Northern Ireland through Tuesday but will ease on Wednesday. We could see one to three centimetres of snow over the hills and perhaps a temporary covering to lower levels at times,” he said.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week in Northern Ireland with lows of -5C.

Mr Dewhurst also cautioned the public on widespread ice and frost throughout Northern Ireland during this week that will create hazardous driving conditions.

Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond, warned frosty conditions across the UK will cause disruptions throughout the week.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time,” he said.

But Mr Dewhurst was optimistic the weather will improve by the end of the week.

“Thursday, at the moment, should be a dry day in Northern Ireland, ahead of rain moving in for Friday from the Atlantic, but some uncertainties with the details of this at this stage,” he said.

The Met Office is unsure how the weather will progress towards the end of the week, saying: “Some uncertainty remains on exact positioning and timing of further wintry hazards as milder air attempts to move in from the southwest.

"Details will be refined for the latter half of the week, but broadly cold conditions with further wintry hazards is the most likely scenario.”

It is, however, expected that towards the weekend temperatures across Northern Ireland will increase, with highs of 9C expected on Saturday.