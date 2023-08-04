Storm Antoni to hit Northern Ireland this weekend as Met Office warns of heavy rain and strong winds

Storm Antoni is set to batter Northern Ireland this weekend (Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Met Office has warned those living in all counties will feel the effects of the storm, which is set to bring unseasonably wet and windy conditions and may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.

The updated weather warning will come into effect at midnight on Friday and will last until 11am on Saturday.

There will be risks of homes and businesses flooding, causing damage to some buildings.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life alongside delays or cancellations to train and bus services, which the Met Office said are possible.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

However, the Met Office did add the weather warning has been lowered for parts of the north of Northern Ireland.

The full forecast from the organisation said to expect: “Heavy and persistent rain will spread across Northern Ireland during Friday night before clearing from the west Saturday late morning and early afternoon.

"Widely, totals of 20-30mm of rain are possible with the heaviest and most persistent rain expected in the south, and perhaps also east of the country, affecting parts of County Down and Belfast.

“Here 40-60mm is possible in some places with perhaps as much as 20-30mm of this falling in 3 or 4 hours. Meanwhile, 70mm may fall over parts of the Mourne Mountains.

"In the south, wet weather will be accompanied by quite windy conditions, gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible in some coastal parts of County Down during the morning.”

Subsequent weather warnings concerning Storm Antoni have been issued across the UK, as the country experiences high levels of rain and wind.

Parts of Britain have also been warned the storm, which was named by the Met Office, could bring conditions that could cause a "danger to life".