Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this week as sunny weather here to stay

People enjoying the spring market at Belfast City Hall during soaring temperatures on Saturday. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph

Temperatures are predicted to reach 23 degrees this week in parts of Northern Ireland as the warm and sunny weather is here to stay – for now.

Bank Holiday Monday will bring dry, sunny weather and temperatures in the high teens.

The trend is set to continue with the Met Office projecting a spike in the middle of the week, which they said could reach 23 degrees in some western areas.

High pressures will dominate the next few days, meaning there will be day-time temperatures in their high teens for the majority of Northern Ireland, as well as dry weather.

However, the Met Office predicted some patches of cloud and night-time cooling, meaning there may be some grass frost in more rural areas.

Come Wednesday, the mercury may rise with temperatures climbing into the low 20s.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna, said the conditions for Northern Ireland this week will be “quiet, settled and increasingly warm”, with some “patchy cloud at times”.

“There may be a little bit of patchy cloud at times, but it is looking dry throughout the week,” he said.

“High pressures are dominating, there will be plenty of sunshine by day. Still a little bit chilly at night, certainly for the next couple of nights. Temperatures could just get low enough to give a touch of grass frost.

“Air temperatures are getting down into the low single figures in one or two rural spots the next couple of nights, but even night-time temperatures should gradually rise next week.”

With high pressures dominating in the weather front, Mr Petagna describes the most affected areas in terms of mounting heat.

“With daytime temperatures we are talking - for the next couple of days - the high teens, 18 to 19 Celsius, but then during the week, gradually climbing into the low 20s,” he added.

“Certainly, by Wednesday, we should be seeing a few spots getting up to around 23 degrees Celsius.

“Wednesday, Thursday, even Friday you can see 23 Celsius in places. More likely to be the west and north west. They will probably the highest temperatures. “Probably the highest values towards Fermanagh and more western areas. Irish sea coast could be a little bit cooler at times because the wind is coming off the sea.

“There might be the odd patch of cloud at times, but on the whole, a lot of clear weather both by day and night. It is quiet, settled and increasingly warm.”