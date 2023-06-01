Top tips on how to stay cool during hot weather

People take to the beach at Helen's Bay, Co Down. Picture by Peter Morrison

As the weather has finally turned summery this week, many of us will not be used to the heat and it’s best to take precautions and look out for those who are more vulnerable.

These can include the elderly (aged 75 or over), those living alone, in care or suffering from long-term illness, or young children and outdoor workers.

Here’s 10 ways to keep cool and safe during a heatwave:

Keep your house cool

While offering shade and respite from direct sunlight, your home can still reach dangerous temperatures in the wrong conditions.

Simple acts like closing blinds - which can stop up to 25% of external heat from entering the home – and turning on fans in living rooms can cool things down.

It is also recommended to set fans to their highest speed and to spin anti-clockwise, thus blowing air downwards. Placing a bowl of ice directly in front of standing fans can also help to circulate cool air. Household appliances that generate heat, such as ovens and washing machines, should be used after sunset.

Eat and drink the right things

While they may not be appetising during hot weather, spicy foods like curries and chilli can make us sweat more, helping us to cool down.

Eating fruit and vegetables, while avoiding food high in salt and protein, will delay rises in metabolic heat and water loss. Hot drinks like tea or coffee can also make you sweat and have a cooling effect, as long as it isn’t too humid, while providing hydration.

It is generally advised to drink between six and eight glasses of water a day, and to increase this in warm weather. Eat foods high in water, such as strawberries, cucumber and celery.

Be careful when drinking alcohol

Drinking alcohol at barbecues and picnics can heighten the risk of dehydration in hot weather. As well as reducing the release of the hormone vasopressin, which balances bodily fluids, alcohol is a diuretic.

The increased loss of fluid from excessive urination, coupled with extra seating in the heat, makes dehydration more likely. Alcohol can also give a false feeling of fullness and negatively affect coordination, which could lead to a fall or accident.

It’s recommended to drink water between each beer or cocktail and to keep a water bottle handy if you’re outside sunbathing.

Use sunscreen

Sunscreen should be applied in hot weather even if you are not planning to sunbathe, and at least 15 minutes before heading out.

Sunscreen of at least factor 30 should be applied to the face, hands and neck regularly when fully clothed, to reduce the sun’s adverse effects. It should be reapplied every two hours, or earlier if swimming or sweating heavily.

Be careful when sunbathing

There are multiple benefits to sunbathing. The sun provides vitamin D, which is hard to get from food alone. The increased vitamin D can improve mood and serotonin levels, lead to better sleep, stronger bones and boosted immunity, and it can even protect against pre-term labour in pregnant women.

However, as little as 20 minutes of sun exposure without wearing sunscreen can lead to sun rash, sunburn or increased chances of skin cancer. It is recommended to sit in the shade and swap long sunbathing sessions for shorter activities like walks, exercise and outdoor dining.

Exercise in moderation

Warmer weather can make outdoor exercise more enjoyable, but this comes with its own dangers. Increased temperatures and the strain of working out can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

You should drink water before, during and after exercise and eat fruit and vegetables with high water content. Dehydration can be spotted in the bathroom, as urine will be a darker yellow than normal.

Exercise should also be less intensive than usual. Slow running or walking at first can help you acclimatise to the heat, while exercising in the shade or during the morning or evening can help you stay cool.

Cool your car

The hot weather can make driving a more uncomfortable or dangerous experience. Covering your windscreen with a sunshade when parked, and parking in the shade, can stop direct exposure to the sun.

When driving, winding down the windows, turning on the air conditioning or spraying down interiors with water can help keep your car cool.

You can also fan the air in your car by opening windows on one side and rapidly flapping the doors on the other side. You might look a bit silly, but it will recirculate the air in the car before a journey.

Wear the right clothes

You can stay cooler by wearing lighter-coloured T-shirts, shorts and flip flops. Things like cut and fabric are also important to consider. Roomy clothes and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen will help avoid sweating and discomfort.

A hat can shield your eyes from the sun, while protecting the top of your head from over-exposure, while sunglasses offer UV protection and can shield against sun-induced headaches and eye damage.

Stay cool when sleeping

Even the most ardent sun chaser would admit that getting a good night’s sleep can be tough in warm weather.

Taking a cold shower or bath or soaking your feet just before bed can reduce skin temperature. Ice packs and wet cloths can also be used if you are still struggling to nod off in the heat, as can avoiding exercise or hot and spicy food just before bed.

If possible, sleep in cooler, darker parts of the house and use fans or air conditioners, and keep bedroom windows and blinds open during the day.

Keep your pets cool

You should be particularly mindful of your pets when the weather is hot. Never leave them alone in a parked car, as cars can reach almost 40C in just 10 minutes on a 30C day.

Humidity is also dangerous. Pets can’t sweat through fur, while dogs should be given shorter walks at cooler times of the day. Bring water on walks and watch for hot surfaces, as they will burn their feet and, when at home, limit time outside, provide plenty of shade and give them baths. Signs of heat stroke in your dog include heavy panting, glazed eyes dizziness and vomiting.