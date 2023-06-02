Tune in to the sunshine: Northern Ireland gears up for a musical weekend with warmer weather

Sun worshippers pictured at Hazelbank park in Newtownabbey as the spell of very warm weather continues (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

While the official first day of summer isn’t until later this month, this weekend marks the kick-off of various season themed events in Northern Ireland.

Two notable music festivals start their highly anticipated gigs, with both Belsonic and AVA taking place at the weekend.

‘Hello’ singer Lionel Ritchie opens Belsonic 2023 with a one-night only concert in Ormeau Park alongside The Human League and Pete Snodden.

The concert begins at 6pm and tickets are still available from Ticketmaster.ie.

Electronic music festival AVA begins on Friday, and will run for two nights. The festival will include performances from Central Gee, Overmono, and Peggy Gou.

Saturday night will feature headliner Goldie, alongside DJ EZ and Ben Ufo. Most of the tickets are sold out but some last minute spots are available from their website.

Read more Donna Traynor raised concerns she would be unable to work in radio due to disability, tribunal hears

With both venues outside, concert goers will be pleased to hear the Met Office's confirmation the warmer weather across Northern Ireland is set to continue.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Through the weekend it is more of the same with the greatest chance of any cloud along the north coast. Temperature highs of 22C on Saturday and possibly 23C on Sunday.”

It follows the highest temperature in Northern Ireland this year which was recorded on Tuesday after mercury peaked at 24.5C in Castlederg in the afternoon, beating the previous hottest day recorded at Helen’s Bay last week (21.9C.)

Continuing the weekend of music, Duke Special will be performing in Cathedral Quarter’s The Black Box while Len Faki will be performing a set in the old Telegraph Building.

Belfast’s own folk-rock duo, Dea Matrona will also holding their anticipated homecoming gig following tour dates across the States and Europe. The pair, who have yet to release their debut album, will take to the stage in Mandela Hall on Saturday.