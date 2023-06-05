Warm weather to last rest of week, with Met Office issuing pollen count warning

People enjoy a walk along the beach at Seapark in Holywood (Pic: Peter Morrison)

The weather for the rest of the week is a case of “rinse and repeat” with warm temperatures and sunshine set to continue, the Met Office has said.

Northern Ireland spent last week bathed in sunshine, with people flocking to beaches and beauty spots around the country to make the most of the warm weather.

Monday’s temperatures peaked at 24.3C in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, with conditions across NI to remain dry and sunny heading into the evening and some patchy mist and low cloud expected as the night wears on.

“High pressure is still very much dominating the weather for the rest of the week,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“On Tuesday, there may be the odd spot of low cloud around through the early hours, but this clearing quickly by mid-morning, leaving another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine on offer and light winds. [Expect] highs of 22C in Belfast.

“For the rest of the week, it is pretty much rinse and repeat, with the odd spot of cloud in the morning which should clear quickly, leaving warm, dry and sunny conditions.

“Temperatures will be generally around 19C on Wednesday and Thursday and up around 20C on Friday in Belfast, though it may be locally higher elsewhere.

“Winds will be generally light to start but will turn slightly breezier, particularly around western coasts, from Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned that hay fever sufferers could be facing weeks of itchy eyes and sneezing, with high pollen levels expected across Northern Ireland as well as in parts of England and Wales.

The high count comes as tree pollen season ends and transitions into the grass pollen season, the Met Office said.

“We are now getting into grass season. With it being so dry across the UK, it means grasses are able to shed pollen,” said a spokesperson.

“For sufferers, hay fever has been a feature of the last few days and will continue to be a feature for sufferers over the next few days and weeks.

“[Sufferers will] only get a respite when the grass has shed all the available pollen or if we get significant rainfall, which will effectively wash the pollen out of the atmosphere."

A paddle boarder at Seapark in Holywood (Pic: Peter Morrison)

The high count also comes amid the traditional exam season, with GP and senior clinical lecturer at Lancaster University Dr Milli Raizada warning that students’ performance may be affected.

“Exam performance can be affected when pollen levels are highest in the summer months,” she said.

“People think it is such a minor condition, but it can have an impact on people’s work performance and sleep.

“I think there are lots of theories about why [hay fever] has been so bad. The prolonged cold weather, and then the sudden explosion of warm weather, has led to very high counts of pollen.”

Dr Raizada said antihistamine tablets and nasal or steroid sprays could be used to reduce the inflammation associated with hay fever.

Those suffering are advised to stay inside, keep windows closed and wear sunglasses to reduce the level of pollen to which they are exposed.