Weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds has been issued across Northern Ireland on Friday.

Forecasters confirmed the warning would remain in place until 9pm and some localised disruption could be expected.

A spokesperson confirmed possible localised flooding could impact some roads and residential areas and there could be knock on disruption to ferry services, flights and other public transport journeys.

"Spells of rain, already affecting most of Northern Ireland, will become heavy at times this afternoon, before clearing this evening,” a spokesperson added.

"Around 15-30 mm of rainfall can be expected fairly widely, with some places, particularly high ground of the Sperrins and Mournes, seeing 30-60 mm before rain clears.

"As well as rain, parts of the east of Northern Ireland will see a spells of strong winds, with gales possible for coastal parts and the high ground.”