Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland

Weather warning for thunderstorms across NI on Monday

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are forecast across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office alert affects all six counties with heavy showers, thunder and lightening expected to break out on Monday afternoon.

Up to 25mm of rain may fall in less than an hour in some places leading to surface water flooding.

"Lightning strikes may be an additional hazard,” a spokesperson said.

“Showers and thunderstorms will steadily die out on Monday evening."

The warning comes into force at 1pm and will remain in place until 8pm.

It means there is a “good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,”

“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures,” the warning states.

“Delays to train services are possible, probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

Warnings have also been issued across much of the Republic of Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning of possible flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and power outages.

The warning lasts from noon until 10pm on Monday.

The mercury could still soar to 23C in some places in NI on Monday.

It will turn brighter in the evening with scattered heavy showers dying out remaining dry overnight with clear spells but some patchy low cloud developing on the hills.

It will stay mild overnight with a minimum temperature of 13C.

Further showers are expected as the week continues with some sunny spells also on the horizon.

A dry and bright morning is predicted on Tuesday with cloud increasing in the afternoon as showers develop.

It will be rather warm with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Sunny spells and heavy showers are forecast for Wednesday with Thursday remaining dry and bright.

Rain will spread east on Friday with temperatures staying above average for the time of year.