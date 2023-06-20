Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms in NI

Weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for all counties until tonight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are forecast across Northern Ireland.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across all six counties on Tuesday, with the warning lasting up until 8pm tonight.

While many places will stay dry, a few showers or thunderstorms will develop from around late morning until early evening.

Some of these will be heavy, perhaps giving 20-30mm of rain in around one hour and up to 40mm in 2-3 hours. Hail and lightning are also expected.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

The Met Office said some flooding of a few homes and businesses is also likely, which might lead to some damage to buildings or structures

And, there will probably be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

It will be a mainly bright morning throughout Northern Ireland, although parts of the east coast will remain cloudy for a time.

Temperatures will rise to between 19C and 22C.

There will still be a few showers locally during the tonight, and the mercury will drop to between 11C and 13C as mist settles in.