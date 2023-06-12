Yellow weather warning for thunder extended amid expected NI heatwave

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until 9pm on Tuesday evening, while temperatures are still expected to climb over the next few days.

The yellow weather warning had originally been issued for Monday afternoon.

The forecasters said thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Met Office said not all of the region will see the storms, with western counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry most likely to be affected.

In the week ahead, highs of 27C can be expected in Northern Ireland. However, these high temperatures are likely to be interspersed with thundery showers and a muggy atmosphere.

Monday will bring a mostly dry start, but misty and murky in places first thing. It will then clear to warm sunshine with further thundery showers developing in the afternoon.

The Met Office said to expect some disruption, which could include spray and sudden flooding. This could affect driving conditions and may lead to some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office said to expect some disruption, which could include spray and sudden flooding. This could affect driving conditions and may lead to some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Showers will generally ease overnight on Monday, but further showers are expected on Tuesday. These are expected mostly in the afternoon, where they could be heavy and thundery once again.

The weather should largely be more settled by the end of the week, though further thundery showers can’t be ruled out.

It will stay very warm and humid during the days and nights.